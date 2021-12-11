Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
11 Dec 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (December 10, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
215,010,192 112,754,798 7,724,063,854 3,778,345,773
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 485,909,280 (621,727,853) (135,818,573)
Local Individuals 6,592,958,238 (6,395,660,175) 197,298,062
Local Corporates 3,145,064,966 (3,206,544,455) (61,479,489)
===============================================================================
