ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,427 Decreased By ▼ -13.5 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,492 Increased By ▲ 15.1 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,411 Decreased By ▼ -107.6 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,935 Decreased By ▼ -22 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP's foreign exchange reserves up $2.6bn

  • State Bank of Pakistan's reserves increase by $2,647.9 million to $ 18.66 billion
BR Web Desk 10 Dec 2021

The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves surged over $2.6 billion during last week, amid multi-billion-dollar deposits received from Saudi Arabia.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) weekly report issued on Friday, total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $25.150 billion on December 03, 2021. During the week under review, the SBP’s reserves increased by $2,647.9 million to $ 18.66 billion.

Net forex reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.492 billion, up $4million in a week.

Forex reserves down $275m

Last week, Pakistan finally received a $3-billion deposit from Saudi Arabia which will help support the country's foreign currency reserves and also contribute to resolving the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was confirmed by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin via Twitter.

SBP has received $3-billion deposit from Saudi Arabia, says Shaukat Tarin

"Good news, $3 billion Saudi deposit received by SBP. I want to thank His Excellency Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the kind gesture," he tweeted.

Last week, Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) H.E. Sultan Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Marshad and SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir had signed an agreement in Karachi for the deposit of $3 billion in the central bank.

"The deposit agreement reflects the strong and special relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and will further augment the economic ties between the two brotherly countries,” a statement by the SBP said.

SBP reserves FX reserves FX saudi fund facility

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

SBP's foreign exchange reserves up $2.6bn

TRG Pakistan appoints Hasnain Aslam as CEO, director

SSGC to suspend gas supply to non-export industries across Sindh, Balochistan

Turkey's lira nears record low to dollar

Price hike ‘Ghabrana nahi hay’

Sino-US ‘cold war’: Pakistan ‘will not’ take sides

Indian PM Modi to take final call on crypto regulatory framework

US court rejects Trump bid to keep Capitol riot documents secret

Guddu power plant damage: Power Div wants ‘independent’ probe

IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system

Read more stories