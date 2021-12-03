ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
Forex reserves down $275m

Recorder Report Updated 03 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves declined by $275 million during last week.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) weekly report issued on Thursday, total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $ 22.499 billion on November 26, 2021. During the week under review, the SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 244 million to $ 16.01 billion.

Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows

Net forex reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.488 billion, down $31 million in a week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

