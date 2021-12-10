ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
SSGC to suspend gas supply to non-export industries across Sindh, Balochistan

  • SSGC says decision taken in order to make gas available to domestic and commercial sectors during winter season
BR Web Desk 10 Dec 2021

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced on Friday to suspend gas supply to all non-export industries in Sindh and Balochistan from December 11 (Saturday) onwards.

In a statement, SSGC said, “In adherence to Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) gas load management plan that places domestic and commercial customers on top of the sectoral priority list, it has been decided to suspend gas apply to all non-export general industries from December 11, 2021, till further orders."

SSGC said that the decision has been taken in order to make gas available to the domestic and commercial sectors during the current winter season “that has seen a major demand-supply gap due to an extraordinary spike in fulfilling water and space heating needs in Sindh and Balochistan”.

The company added that zero-rated export industry including its Captive Power Plants (CPPs) and fertilizer sector will continue to get gas supply.

SSGC suspends gas supply to CNG stations across Sindh, Balochistan till Feb 15

Last month, SSGC announced to suspend gas supply to Sindh and Balochistan's CNG sectors till February 15, 2022.

The company said that the decision to suspend gas supplied to the CNG sector has been taken to make gas available to the domestic customers during the current winter season that has already seen a major spike in demand.

Earlier, SSGC also announced to discontinue gas supplies to all Captive Power Plants of general industries (non-export) across Sindh and Balochistan.

Gas supplies to CPPs of Sindh, Balochistan to be discontinued

The discontinuation of gas supplies to all these CPPs was exercised under the Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) signed with CPPs, as the very agreement clearly states that; “Gas supply will be provided by the Company on ‘as and when available’ basis only during the period March to November each year.

Sindh CNG SSGC gas supply gas load management plan non export sector

