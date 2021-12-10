Jazz brings Pakistan’s first-ever drive-in concert to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider, is partnering with active media to bring Pakistan’s first-ever drive-in concert to Islamabad on the 11th of December 2021 at Park View City.

Being touted as this year’s biggest musical event, Jazz is looking to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDTM for the most cars in a music drive-in concert. The major attractions include a star-studded artist line-up which includes Atif Aslam, Ali Azmat, and Bilal Khan, and one of the grandest fireworks show ever witnessed in the country.

Apart from enthralling the audience with electrifying performances, next-level stage production and fireworks, the Jazz Drive-in Concert, will give the residents of Islamabad a chance to participate in a momentous event.

