Parking stands: Punjab Ombudsman seeks report about action against overcharging

LAHORE: Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (retd) has taken notice of the complaint of endless overcharging by the contractors of parking stands in Gujranwala and directed the divisional Commissioner to ensure effective action on the FIRs registered against the contractors involved in extorting extra money from the people.

He further directed to ensure cancellation of contracts and the office of the Ombudsman Punjab should also be informed within 30 days about the progress.

