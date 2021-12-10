Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (December 9, 2021).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 2700 12/1 Nadeem Textile 2700 Indus 2750 Bajwa 2750 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2850 United 2750 Abdullah Textile 2700 Indus 2900 Bajwa 2900 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 3050 Suriya Tex 2950 United 2750 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2950 Nadeem Textile 2950 Indus Dyeing 3100 Abdullah Textile 2950 Lucky Cotton 2900 22/1. Bajwa 3050 United 2950 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 3100 26/1. AL-Karam 3150 Amin Text 3100 Shadman Cotton 3100 Diamond Int'l 3100 Lucky Cotton 3050 28/1 Abdullah Textile 3050 30/1. Amin Tex. 3200 Al-Karam 3250 Jubilee Spinning 3050 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 3200 Lucky Cotton 3100 Diamond Intl 3150 32/1 Abdullah Textile 3100 40/1 Lucky Cotton 3800 52/1 Lucky Cotton 4200 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 4100 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 3100 Amin 3100 Indus Dyeing 3150 Bajwa 3150 Nadeem Textile 3100 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3950 52/1 Abdullah Textile 4400 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 3150 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 3300 60/1. Abdullah Textile 4700 70/1 Abdullah Textile 4800 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. Kasim Tex 2000 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1900 Super 1300 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1350 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 2200 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Imported 245.00 Local 222.00 Rupali 220.00 75/36/0 Imported 208.00 Local 179.00 Rupali 181.00 75/36/Him Imported 215.00 Local 197.00 Rupali 195.00 100/36/0 Imported 180.00 Local 178.00 Rupali 175.00 100/48/INT Imported 195.00 Local 185.00 Rupali 180.00 150/48/0 Imported 175.00 Local 152.00 Rupali 157.00 150/48/Him Imported 184.00 Local 155.00 Rupali 156.00 300/96/0 Imported 182.00 Local 150.00 Rupali 153.00 300/96/Him Imported 186.00 Local 153.00 Rupali 155.00 150/144/Sim Imported 175.00 Local 165.00 150/144/Him Imported 187.00 Local 162.00 75/72/Sim Imported 210.00 Local NA 75/144/Sim Imported 220.00 Local 205.00 --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 180.00 75/72/SD Imported 165.00 50/36/BR Imported 180.00 Local 198.00 100/36/BR Imported 155.00 150/48/BR Imported 145.00 300/96/BR Imported 147.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 181.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 185.00 A. A. Cotton 183.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 191.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 188.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 195.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 206.00 A. A. Cotton 204.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 191.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 219.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 230.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 248.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 220.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 220.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 310.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 220.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 218.00 Prima 216.00 Local (AVG Price) 215.00 30/S Kcetex 240.00 Prima 238.00 Local (AVG Price) 235.00 40/S Kcetex 287.00 Prima 285.00 Local (AVG Price) 265.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 215.00 Local 200.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 220.00 Local 210.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 165.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 170.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 175.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 175.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 190.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 195.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 217.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 285.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 226.00 A. A. Cotton 222.00 Lucky Cotton 190.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 235.00 IFL 229.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 231.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 245.00 IFL (52 48) 256.00 A. A. Cotton 245.00 P.C. COMBED 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 252.00 Zainab (Combed) 266.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 260.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 264.00 Zainab (Combed) 278.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 270.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 297.00 Stallion 208.00 K. Nazir 206.00 Al-Karam 206.00 AA SML (Carded) 280.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 280.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 308.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 316.00 45/1 PC Zainab 316.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 245.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 250.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 265.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 280.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 290.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 300.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 250.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 250.00 I.C.I. Bright 253.00 Rupali 1.D 252.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 250.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 250.00 Ibrahim 1.D 252.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 253.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 254.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 380.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 380.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 370.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 370.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 510.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 510.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 09.12.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021