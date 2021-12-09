ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
ASC 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
FFBL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.9%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.79%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-7.91%)
GGGL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.7%)
GGL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.6%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
MDTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
MLCF 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.21%)
NETSOL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-5.47%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
POWER 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PRL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.5%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.56%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.14%)
TRG 95.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,441 Decreased By ▼ -46.3 (-1.03%)
BR30 17,477 Decreased By ▼ -303.7 (-1.71%)
KSE100 43,519 Decreased By ▼ -328 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,957 Decreased By ▼ -92.3 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,803
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,053
35024hr
Sindh
477,299
Punjab
443,682
Balochistan
33,519
Islamabad
108,022
KPK
180,514
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Rice: Indian prices fall to five-year low as rupee weakens

Reuters 09 Dec 2021

Rice export prices in India this week slipped to their lowest since December 2016 as a weaker rupee allowed exporters to cut rates amid climbing local supply from fresh crops.

Top exporter India's 5 percent broken parboiled variety was quoted at $351-$356 per tonne, down from $353-$358 last week.

The Indian rupee touched a two-month low on Thursday.

"India has again become competitive in the world market," said an exporter based at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh state.

Domestic rice prices in Bangladesh rose again this week despite good crops and imports, which officials blamed on hoarding by middlemen.

"Stern action will be taken against those who are creating an artificial crisis to make windfall profits," a senior commerce ministry official said.

Bangladesh, traditionally the world's third-biggest rice producer, has become a major buyer to replenish flood-hit domestic stocks, importing mostly from India.

Asia rice: Thai prices slip to 1-1/2-year low on weaker baht

In Vietnam, rates for 5% broken rice fell to $410-$414 a tonne from $415-$420 last week.

"The market is idle this week with high shipping costs as well as a container crunch remaining big problems," said a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City.

"Farmers in the Mekong Delta provinces are accelerating sowing seeds expected to finish by the end of this month to avoid drought and salinity," the trader added. "Major winter-spring crop season is due to complete in February."

Thailand's 5% broken rice prices narrowed to $385-$396 per tonne from $380-$397 last week, as the Thai baht strengthened against the US dollar.

Some traders in Bangkok said the market is relatively quiet as the end of the year approaches, while others said some buyers were rushing to make orders before the year-end.

"As prices have largely eased, there are more opportunities to sell rice to overseas buyers," one trader said.

Rice export Rice export prices export prices Asia Rice price

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Asia Rice: Indian prices fall to five-year low as rupee weakens

Pakistan reports first 'suspected' Omicron case

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new low

Pakistan wants to unite people, does not want to become part of any political bloc: PM

Bears dominate bourse, KSE 100 drops 328 points

IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system

PSL 7: Afridi, Vince and Iftikhar join Quetta Gladiators, Azam moves to Islamabad

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows climb above $2.9bn in November this year

West Indies team arrives in Karachi for T20Is, ODIs

Market anticipates another major hike in policy rate

Digitalization is remodeling real economy, financial sector: Reza Baqir

Read more stories