West Indies team arrives in Karachi for T20Is, ODIs

West Indies cricket team have arrived in Karachi to play three T20Is and three ODIs at the National Stadium Karachi, starting on December 13 (Monday), Aaj News reported.

The 26-member contingent flew to Karachi early on Thursday, before being escorted to the team hotel amid heavy security.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of their arrival on its official Twitter handle.

This is West Indies' first tour of the country since 2018. They are the first nation to visit Pakistan after New Zealand and England called off scheduled tours to the country in September due to security concerns.

PCB announces schedule for West Indies tour, all matches to be held in Karachi

New Zealand had abandoned the tour minutes before the first ODI in Rawalpindi on September 17. England followed suit, and withdrew from the men's and women's tours of Pakistan in October citing “player and staff well-being”.

Schedule

9 Dec – West Indies arrival in Karachi

13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi

14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi

18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi

20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi

22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi

23 Dec - Departure