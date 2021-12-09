West Indies team arrives in Karachi for T20Is, ODIs
- This is West Indies' first tour of the country since 2018
West Indies cricket team have arrived in Karachi to play three T20Is and three ODIs at the National Stadium Karachi, starting on December 13 (Monday), Aaj News reported.
The 26-member contingent flew to Karachi early on Thursday, before being escorted to the team hotel amid heavy security.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of their arrival on its official Twitter handle.
This is West Indies' first tour of the country since 2018. They are the first nation to visit Pakistan after New Zealand and England called off scheduled tours to the country in September due to security concerns.
PCB announces schedule for West Indies tour, all matches to be held in Karachi
New Zealand had abandoned the tour minutes before the first ODI in Rawalpindi on September 17. England followed suit, and withdrew from the men's and women's tours of Pakistan in October citing “player and staff well-being”.
Schedule
9 Dec – West Indies arrival in Karachi
13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi
14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi
16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi
18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi
20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi
22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi
23 Dec - Departure
