NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
09 Dec 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (December 8, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
265,696,795 132,301,276 7,842,369,176 4,227,698,626
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 699,471,930 (576,381,314) 123,090,616
Local Individuals 6,570,565,494 (6,255,612,739) 314,952,755
Local Corporates 2,655,399,953 (3,093,443,325) (438,043,371)
===============================================================================
