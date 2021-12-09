ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
09 Dec 2021

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (December 8, 2021).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
265,696,795           132,301,276         7,842,369,176           4,227,698,626
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     699,471,930        (576,381,314)       123,090,616
Local Individuals          6,570,565,494      (6,255,612,739)       314,952,755
Local Corporates           2,655,399,953      (3,093,443,325)     (438,043,371)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

