ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
ASC 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
ASL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
FCCL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.29%)
FFL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
GGGL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
GGL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
JSCL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.45%)
NETSOL 94.68 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (4.1%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TELE 15.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.36%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.98 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.64%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
BR100 4,487 Increased By ▲ 14.3 (0.32%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By ▲ 186.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 43,847 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,049 Increased By ▲ 43.7 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Arabica, robusta coffee hold near 10-year peaks

  • March New York cocoa fell 0.6% to $2,471 a tonne
  • March raw sugar rose 0.2% to 19.51 cents per lb
Reuters Updated 08 Dec 2021

NEW YORK/LONDON: Arabica and robusta coffee futures on ICE edged up on Wednesday but struggled to top the previous day's 10-year peaks as speculators paused for breath, while sugar prices also rose.

Coffee

March arabica coffee was 1.2% higher at $2.4605 per lb at 1242 GMT, having closed down 2.6% on Tuesday after hitting $2.5235, the highest since 2011.

March robusta coffee rose 0.6% to $2,283 a tonne, having closed down 1.8% on Tuesday after hitting $2,334, also the highest since 2011.

Dealers said speculators are cutting back their long positions in arabica, while the relentless fall in ICE stocks has paused, for now.

Still, arabica remains supported by expectations output in top producer Brazil will slide this season and next following adverse weather this year.

There is little supply outside Brazil to fill in the gap. Output in Central America, which produces some 15% of the world's arabica, is expected to fall 3% this season amid a resurgence of the 'Roya' coffee leaf rust disease.

Rains, meanwhile, have disrupted the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam.

Arabica, robusta coffee hit fresh 10-year peaks

Sugar

March raw sugar rose 0.2% to 19.51 cents per lb.

Dealers said the market continues to take its cue from oil and equities. They added there is no production threat at the moment so sugar will struggle to break above 19.50-20 cents.

World shares were set for their biggest two-day jump since November last year as investors grew less concerned about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

March white sugar was little changed at $505.70 a tonne.

Cocoa

March New York cocoa fell 0.6% to $2,471 a tonne.

March London cocoa fell 0.6% to 1,689 pounds per tonne?.

Dealers noted December cocoa is trading at a wide discount to March, indicating ample nearby supply.

Arabica coffee Cocoa prices coffee prices sugar price cocoa producer coffee producer sugar demand coffee output

