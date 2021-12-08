ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
ASC 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
ASL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
FCCL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.29%)
FFL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
GGGL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
GGL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
JSCL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.45%)
NETSOL 94.68 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (4.1%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TELE 15.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.36%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.98 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.64%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
BR100 4,487 Increased By ▲ 14.3 (0.32%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By ▲ 186.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 43,847 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,049 Increased By ▲ 43.7 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil snaps two-day climb tracking soyoil lower, Omicron worries weigh

Reuters 08 Dec 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped after two sessions of gains on Wednesday, after rival soyoil fell after the United States raised a proposal to scale back biofuel blending mandates and as concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 82 ringgit, or 1.7%, at 4,847 ringgit ($1,147.76) a tonne, after falling as much as 2.6% earlier in the day.

"Market took a dip after the sell off in Chicago soyoil due to the lower blending mandate by US Environmental Protection Agency," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

The Biden administration on Tuesday proposed scaling back the amount of biofuels that US oil refiners were required to blend into their fuel mix since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palm ends over 2% higher on tightening stockpile forecast

Palm oil is facing reduction in December production and labour shortage woes, but demand is tapering and that could cap prices from rallying further at least until the end of the year, Paramalingam added.

The contract is pressured by Omicron worries and rising global supplies, on top of concerns that demand for palm oil in key destinations has been weighed down by the palm's narrowing discount to rival oils, Refinitiv analysts said in a note.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 2.3%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract eased 1.5%, while its palm oil contract slipped 2.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil industry palm oil prices

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil snaps two-day climb tracking soyoil lower, Omicron worries weigh

Helicopter crashes with Indian CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board

ECP warns PM against visiting Peshawar ahead of LG polls

Pakistan sweep Bangladesh series with 13 wickets on final day

Essential commodities: Prices declining, cabinet told

Ex-GB judge's name placed on PNIL, says Sheikh Rashid

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Pakistan Navy conducts successful testing of surface-to-air missiles

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

Pakistan's fashion e-commerce startup Clicky raises $2.4mn in pre-Series A funding

Read more stories