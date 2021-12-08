ANL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
ASC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
ASL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
BYCO 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FFBL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.87%)
FFL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
FNEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
GGGL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.83%)
GGL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.3%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.09%)
JSCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
KAPCO 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.6%)
NETSOL 95.71 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (5.23%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.03%)
TELE 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.76%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.96%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.48%)
BR100 4,482 Increased By ▲ 9.6 (0.21%)
BR30 17,841 Increased By ▲ 247.1 (1.4%)
KSE100 43,754 Decreased By ▼ -99.5 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,998 Decreased By ▼ -7.5 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China calls on Canada to ignore Huawei risks 'invented' by US

AFP 08 Dec 2021

MONTREAL: A senior Chinese diplomat called on Ottawa Tuesday to ignore national security risks that had been "invented" by the United States concerning telecoms giant Huawei, as Canada weighs the company's possible exclusion from its 5G mobile networks rollout.

The idea that the company is a threat to national security "is invented by the United States" and "the main purpose of that is to crack down on Huawei," said Cong Peiwu, Chinese ambassador to Canada.

The United States has banned Huawei from use in the development of 5G technology on its soil, citing risks of spying or sabotage against western networks, something the Chinese telecoms giant denies.

The Canadian government meanwhile has been studying the issue for years and according to local media could make a decision soon.

However the Chinese ambassador said it was the United States that had indulged in such espionage "over the past decades," while speaking at a virtual conference held by the Center for International Governance Innovation, an independent think tank.

"We do hope that the Canadian side make their judgment on its own and not to be listening to the opinion from the United States," he said, adding that not to do so would be "sending out a very wrong signal to the Chinese companies."

Other Canadian allies have already followed in the United States' footsteps, including Britain, Japan, Australia and Sweden.

Without waiting for a decision by Ottawa, several large Canadian telecoms groups such as Bell, Rogers and Telus have already announced that they are turning away from Huawei and going with other partners, in particular Nokia of Finland or Sweden's Ericsson, for the rollout of their 5G networks.

Japan australia United States Canada Nokia Chinese companies Ottawa Cong Peiwu 5G mobile networks

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China calls on Canada to ignore Huawei risks 'invented' by US

Helicopter crashes with Indian CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board

Essential commodities: Prices declining, cabinet told

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Hasan, Afridi push Bangladesh to brink after Sajid heroics

Top WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

Pakistan's fashion e-commerce startup Clicky raises $2.4mn in pre-Series A funding

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Read more stories