Pakistan condemns launch of ballistic missile towards Riyadh: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the launch of ballistic missile by Houthis towards Riyadh that had been “aimed against civilians and civilian infrastructure.” “Such attacks not only violate international law but also threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region. Pakistan calls for the immediate cessation of these attacks,” Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

It also reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against “any threats to its security and territorial integrity.” “The successful interception of the ballistic missile by the Royal Saudi Air Defence prevented loss of innocent lives and is commendable,” it added.

Earlier, on Monday, Saudi media reported that the Kingdom’s defences destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards the capital Riyadh. Quoting a spokesman for the Arab Coalition battling Houthis in Yemen, the reports claimed that one ballistic missile fired from Yemen had been intercepted over Riyadh.

