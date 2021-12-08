ANL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.36%)
ASC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.42%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
FCCL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.9%)
FFBL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
FFL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.48%)
FNEL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
GGGL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
GGL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.48%)
HUMNL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.01%)
JSCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
KAPCO 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.38%)
NETSOL 95.78 Increased By ▲ 4.83 (5.31%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (5.07%)
PIBTL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.38%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.32%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.48%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.14 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.37%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.96%)
BR100 4,501 Increased By ▲ 27.9 (0.62%)
BR30 17,984 Increased By ▲ 389.6 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,988 Increased By ▲ 134.3 (0.31%)
KSE30 17,063 Increased By ▲ 56.9 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns launch of ballistic missile towards Riyadh: FO

Recorder Report 08 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the launch of ballistic missile by Houthis towards Riyadh that had been “aimed against civilians and civilian infrastructure.” “Such attacks not only violate international law but also threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region. Pakistan calls for the immediate cessation of these attacks,” Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

It also reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against “any threats to its security and territorial integrity.” “The successful interception of the ballistic missile by the Royal Saudi Air Defence prevented loss of innocent lives and is commendable,” it added.

Earlier, on Monday, Saudi media reported that the Kingdom’s defences destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards the capital Riyadh. Quoting a spokesman for the Arab Coalition battling Houthis in Yemen, the reports claimed that one ballistic missile fired from Yemen had been intercepted over Riyadh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

