ANL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.36%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.03%)
ASL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.6%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.48%)
FNEL 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.84%)
GGL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.21%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.83%)
JSCL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.87%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.74%)
KEL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.49%)
NETSOL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 5.35 (5.88%)
PACE 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.93%)
PAEL 21.64 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.54%)
PIBTL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.38%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.96%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.19%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.48%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (5.42%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.96%)
BR100 4,518 Increased By ▲ 45.2 (1.01%)
BR30 18,007 Increased By ▲ 412.9 (2.35%)
KSE100 44,095 Increased By ▲ 241.1 (0.55%)
KSE30 17,106 Increased By ▲ 100.5 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA speaker underscores need for exploring new markets to boost trade

Naveed Butt 08 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said it was necessary to find new markets to boost trade and reduce the trade deficit as Central Asian states were major trading markets with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan being the gateway.

The speaker expressed these views, while presiding a high-level meeting on trade, foreign investment, and Pak-Afghan transit trade, here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Special Envoy of the Prime Minister for Afghanistan Sadiq Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ayub Afridi, Advisor to the Chief Minister KP, Karim Khan, Chairman Board of Investment, secretary commerce, and secretary industries.

The speaker said that a special technical group should be formed for the promotion of foreign trade. He said that Special Economic Zones should be established in the former FATA and Pak-Afghan border to provide employment to the local population and promote foreign trade.

He further said the former integrated districts of the FATA had been most affected in the war on terror. He said China and Pakistan had excellent relations and there were vast opportunities for trade between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Qaiser Trade National Assembly Speaker Central Asian states new markets

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

NA speaker underscores need for exploring new markets to boost trade

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Purchase of up to 74pc shares of PSM: PC yet to receive Statement of Qualifications

Dawood informed: Chinese firms capture half of mobile market

Bangladesh 87 all out in second Pakistan Test

Govt decides to import urea from China

PM praises Adnan’s valour, describes him as ‘role model’

SECP chief gets three-year extension of service

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

Read more stories