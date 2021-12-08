ANL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.05%)
ASC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
ASL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.35%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
FCCL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.62%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.46%)
FNEL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
GGGL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
GGL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.64%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.83%)
JSCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
KAPCO 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.76%)
KEL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.55%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 21.74 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.02%)
PIBTL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.62%)
POWER 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
PRL 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.04%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 38.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.9%)
TELE 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.97%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (5.83%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.45%)
BR100 4,508 Increased By ▲ 35.2 (0.79%)
BR30 18,008 Increased By ▲ 413.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 44,048 Increased By ▲ 195 (0.44%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By ▲ 84.8 (0.5%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
FTSE 100 rises to 3-week highs

Reuters 08 Dec 2021

LONDON: UK’s FTSE 100 rose to a three-week highs on Tuesday, boosted by mining stocks and positive earnings outlooks, with global markets taking relief from receding concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 ended 1.5% higher with base metal miners leading gains as copper prices were boosted by monetary policy easing in top consumer China.

Plumbing parts distributor Ferguson advanced 5.9% and was among the top gainers on the index after a strong revenue growth forecast. Rental equipment provider Ashtead Group PLC rose 3.9% after raising dividend and saying it expects full-year results ahead of previous estimates.

“Ferguson spun-off its UK-based operation Wolseley, so it’s now just a US-based company, and Ashtead also has a very big presence in the US,” said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets. “They’re essentially leveraging a decent recovery in the US economy and that’s why they are posting decent gains.”

The FTSE 100 has rebounded to levels touched before the detection of the Omicron variant in late November after experts said the new strain might not be as severe as feared. The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 1.6%, with travel and leisure stocks recovering 1.2% after getting hammered recently on fears of tighter travel restrictions.

British American Tobacco gained 1.0% after reiterating its full-year profit and sales forecasts, as more people switched to its Vuse vaping and Velo oral nicotine products. “It’s just a start but, given the regulatory, investor and political pressure associated with the sale of traditional cigarettes it is a modest step in the right direction for the business,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Heavyweight drugmaker AstraZeneca declined 1.7% after brokerage Jefferies downgraded the stock saying its earnings per share is set to decline to single-digit growth beyond 2026.

