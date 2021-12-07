ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,473 Increased By ▲ 75 (1.71%)
BR30 17,594 Increased By ▲ 602.1 (3.54%)
KSE100 43,853 Increased By ▲ 572.7 (1.32%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By ▲ 228.3 (1.36%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Palm jumps nearly 4% on expectations of tight supply

Reuters 07 Dec 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rallied for a second consecutive session to hit a two-week closing high on Tuesday, as industry surveys pointed to tightening November production and inventory.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 181 ringgit, or 3.81%, to 4,931 ringgit ($1,165.72) a tonne, its highest close since Nov. 22.

It had gained 0.6% during its first night trading session on Monday.

Malaysia's palm oil inventories at end-November likely slipped 3.5% from the previous month to a four-month low of 1.77 million tonnes, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

The market was also supported by Malaysian Palm oil Association (MPOA) data showing November production of around 1.65 million tonnes, lower than trade estimates of around 1.71 to 1.72 million tonnes, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Investors are also awaiting Malaysian Palm Oil Board data and early December export data from cargo surveyors, both due on Friday.

Palm ends over 2% higher on tightening stockpile forecast

Bagani said Sunvin expects December palm oil exports from Malaysia to slide more as China was completely out of palm oil buying and India had robust purchases during October and November.

Top producer Indonesia will bring in a new levy for palm plantations within the next two years, the proceeds of which will be used to protect public interests and the environment, its finance minister said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 0.8%, while its palm oil contract rose 0.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices extended gains from a near 5% rebound the day before as concerns about the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on global fuel demand eased, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

