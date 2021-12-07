Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
07 Dec 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (December 6, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
224,668,070 116,560,063 7,039,682,306 3,824,022,843
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 673,285,861 (587,901,562) 85,384,299
Local Individuals 6,181,997,324 (6,178,535,035) 3,462,289
Local Corporates 2,537,887,862 (2,626,734,450) (88,846,588)
===============================================================================
