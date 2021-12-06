ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,398 Increased By ▲ 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 16,992 Increased By ▲ 128.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 43,281 Increased By ▲ 47.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,777 Increased By ▲ 59.2 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,777
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,161
33624hr
Sindh
476,830
Punjab
443,519
Balochistan
33,507
Islamabad
107,930
KPK
180,383
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany urges Iran to return to nuclear talks with realistic proposals

Reuters Updated 06 Dec 2021

BERLIN: Germany wants Iran to present realistic proposals in talks over its nuclear programme, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Monday, adding that offers Tehran made last week almost all violate previously agreed compromises.

Its proposals are "not a basis for a successful end to talks," she said. "We reviewed the proposals ... carefully and thoroughly and concluded that Iran violated almost all compromises found previously in months of hard negotiations."

Iran and major powers started talks in April aimed at bringing Tehran and Washington back into full compliance with the 2015 pact, which was abandoned by former US President Donald Trump three years ago.

But negotiations stopped after the election of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi in June.

Iran official in Kuwait and UAE ahead of nuclear talks

Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran on reinstating their nuclear pact resumed a week ago but broke off on Friday, with a resumption scheduled for later this week, as Western officials voiced dismay at sweeping Iranian demands.

The German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said it was unacceptable that Iran was advancing its nuclear capacity in parallel with the talks. She said Berlin wants to build on progress already made and remains "committed to the diplomatic path, but the window of opportunity is closing more and more".

A senior Iranian official said on Sunday a US reluctance to lift all sanctions that were reimposed on Iran by Trump is the main challenge to reviving the deal.

Western powers have questioned Tehran's determination to salvage the agreement. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday Washington would not let Iran drag out the process while continuing to advance its uranium enrichment programme and it will pursue other options if diplomacy fails.

Iran Nuclear Deal Iran's nuclear programme Germany's foreign ministry

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Germany urges Iran to return to nuclear talks with realistic proposals

Pakistan restricts travel from additional countries over Omicron threat

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee recovers marginally after $3bn Saudi fund deposit

Two Pakistani pilots martyred as helicopter crashes in Siachen

FM Qureshi departs for Belgium

ATC sends 26 suspects on 15-day physical remand in Sialkot lynching case

Bitcoin below $50,000, at early October levels, after weekend's battering

Govt optimistic to achieve over 5% economic growth, says Tarin

Winter: power plants to get extra RLNG

Alibaba overhauls e-commerce businesses, names new CFO

Workers’ recruitment, skills verification plan: Pakistan, KSA sign two agreements

Read more stories