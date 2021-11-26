ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran official in Kuwait and UAE ahead of nuclear talks

AFP 26 Nov 2021

ABU DHABI: A senior Iranian official visited Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates this week, state media said, days before he heads for talks with world powers on his country's nuclear programme.

The visit by Ali Bagheri, Tehran's chief nuclear negotiator, is the first to Gulf Arab states by an official of the new government of Iran's ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi.

Iran is the regional rival of Saudi Arabia, the powerbroker in the Gulf Cooperation Council that also includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the UAE.

On Wednesday Bagheri, who is also Iran's deputy foreign minister, travelled to Abu Dhabi where he met Anwar Gargash, adviser to the UAE president.

The discussions focused on strengthening "ties on the basis of good neighbourliness and mutual respect" and developing economic and trade links, the official Emirati news agency WAM said.

US will not 'sit idly' if Iran drags out nuclear talks: envoy

On Thursday, Bagheri visited Kuwait where he spoke of "deep ties" between the two countries, according to the official KUNA agency.

Commenting on his tour, Bagheri said there was agreement to "open a new chapter" with the UAE and to "open new horizons" with Kuwait.

The United Arab Emirates downgraded ties with Iran in 2016 amid rivalry between its ally Saudi Arabia and the Islamic republic.

Talks to restore the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers are due to resume in Vienna on Monday, after a suspension since June.

The deal has been gradually disintegrating since former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018.

President Joe Biden's administration says it is working to return the United States to the accord.

The Gulf Arab monarchies are said to be concerned that concessions could be made to Iran in the talks.

MENA Gulf Cooperation Council Gulf Arab states Iran nuclear talks new chapter

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Iran official in Kuwait and UAE ahead of nuclear talks

Tarin warns 'speculators', says rupee will reverse direction

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee ends near historic low

Talking about former CJP or retired judges does not amount to contempt of court: IHC

PM stresses on enhancing economic relations with Uzbekistan

Afghan humanitarian crisis, drug trafficking alarm India, Russia, China

International: Gold climbs as new virus variant jolts investors

Oil prices dive to two-month lows, spooked by new COVID variant

WHO cautions against imposing travel restrictions due to new variant

Indian builds Taj Mahal replica home for wife

Flights cancelled, schools shut over three Covid-19 cases in Shanghai

Read more stories