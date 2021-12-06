ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,398 Increased By ▲ 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 16,992 Increased By ▲ 128.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 43,281 Increased By ▲ 47.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,777 Increased By ▲ 59.2 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,777
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,161
33624hr
Sindh
476,830
Punjab
443,519
Balochistan
33,507
Islamabad
107,930
KPK
180,383
Dec 06, 2021
Markets

Robusta coffee edges up as supplies tighten

  • March raw sugar rose 0.85% to 18.91 cents per lb
  • March New York cocoa was up 0.5% at $2,480 a tonne
  • January robusta coffee rose 0.3% to $2,393 a tonne
Reuters Updated 06 Dec 2021

LONDON: Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose on Monday, edging towards the prior session's 10-year peak, supported by fund buying against the backdrop of tightening supplies as the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam faced delays.

Coffee

January robusta coffee rose 0.3% to $2,393 a tonne by 1245 GMT. The front month had climbed to a 10-year high of $2,419 on Friday.

Rains have disrupted the harvest in Vietnam while the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a cherry picker shortage.

Dealers said supplies of robusta coffee in Europe were tightening with Valid ICE stocks falling to 104,610 tonnes, as of Dec. 5, down from 115,090 tonnes about a month ago.

Funds have also been extending a net long position in robusta coffee during the recent run-up in prices.

March arabica coffee rose 0.3% to $2.4415 per lb.

Raw sugar prices rise as energy markets rally

Cocoa

March New York cocoa was up 0.5% at $2,480 a tonne.

Dealers said the market was underpinned by the prospect of a fall in production in top grower Ivory Coast this season although there also remained concerns that the new COVID-19 variant could slow the recovery in consumption.

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 747,000 tonnes by Dec. 5 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Monday, down 10.1% from 831,000 tonnes over the same period last season.

March London cocoa fell 0.1% to 1,694 pounds a tonne.

Sugar

March raw sugar rose 0.85% to 18.91 cents per lb boosted partly gains in energy prices.

March white sugar rose 0.2% to $487.70 a tonne.



