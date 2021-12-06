Two Pakistani pilots martyred as helicopter crashes in Siachen

Two pilots of the Pakistan Army Aviation were killed after their helicopter crashed in Siachen on Monday, Aaj News reported.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) said that search and rescue helicopters and army troops have reached the incident site. The martyred pilots have been identified as Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb.

Pilot killed as PAF jet crashes near Mardan

In September, a pilot was killed after a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed near Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to a PAF spokesperson, the aircraft was on a routine training mission when it crashed.

Similarly, in August, a PAF aircraft had crashed near Attock, Punjab, during a routine training mission. No loss of life or property was reported and both pilots were safe.