‘Corruption’: PM urged to take action against Commissioner IR

ISLAMABAD: A summary has been moved to the Prime Minister for initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the alleged corruption of a Commissioner IRS/BS-20 of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), for removal from service under the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020, on the timely intervention by the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Muhammad Jah.

It is reliably learned that Waheed Shahzad Butt, Advocate has filed a complaint, for Own Motion intervention before the FTO for initiation of disciplinary proceedings against corrupt tax officials.

The recent move by FBR is an outcome of that complaint and strict action by the FTO. Earlier, FTO has directed the FBR to conduct a departmental inquiry against a Commissioner, who has been accused of demanding an expensive mobile phone set from a taxpayer to allow refund under Prime Minister’s Covid-19 package.

FTO in his latest order stated: “complaint was filed against FBR for extreme negligence & inefficiency of its functionaries in avoiding and delaying initiation of formal disciplinary proceedings, even in the cases, wherein instances of corruption is proved beyond any doubt and solid evidence is shared by external agencies.

At least 130 IR Commissioners (Appeals) needed: FBR

Brief facts of the case are that the Complainant is a practicing lawyer of Lahore High Court, member of Lahore High Court Bar Association, Lahore Bar Association and Lahore Tax Bar Association.

The complainant has filed instant complaint contended that in C.No.0047/OM/2021 the FTO self-speaking findings shared with FBR contain documentary evidence regarding acts of corruption committed by IRS/BS-20 CIR.

Allegedly CIR was personally involved in misusing PM Covid-19 relief package for some ulterior motives and blatantly involved in state sponsored robbery under the garb of powers exercised by IRS functionaries.”

Earlier FTO had ordered: “some tangible evidence came on record, which solicits notice and inquiry. Evidence on record begs of a departmental inquiry and necessary action under Civil Servants Efficiency and Discipline Rules 2020, which of course are in the domain and discretion of FBR and the competent authority under laws. The facts which came on record are narrated and documents containing these facts are furnished to FBR for due consideration”.

The instant complaint was referred to FBR and in response thereto the FBR forwarded para-wise comments vide U.O No. 13(5)/S.MIR-I/2010/188369 dated 10.11.2021. FBR confirmed that accordingly summary has been moved for Prime Minister ‘Authority for initiation of disciplinary proceedings against CIR IRS/BS-20 and for appointment of Inquiry Officer under the Civil Servant, FTO order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021