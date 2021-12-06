ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
Pakistan

Japanese CG says ‘Karachi is a lively and peaceful city’

PPI 06 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Karachi is becoming a lively city where many cultural and social events are taking place regularly. The city is among the most peaceful cities of the world.

These views were expressed by Japanese Consul General Toshikazu Isomura while inaugurating a newly refurbished restaurant, Killay, of a local hotel, says a statement issued on Sunday.

The Japanese envoy said foreign diplomats posted in Karachi find it a relaxing city and lively town as numerous social gatherings and cultural events are held regularly. Isomura said he was striving to enhance people-to-people contact between Pakistan and Japan, besides facilitating economic and trade activities.

He added Killay would provide people with yet another recreational spot. He said he was fond of local biryani and mutton dishes.

Bangladeshi Deputy High Commissioner Mohammed Atiqur Rahman said Pakistan and Bangladesh were brotherly countries sharing common values and history. He said relations between both countries would reach new levels with the passage of time. He added that he had liked the cuisine at Killay.

Acting Turkish Consul General Uzay Ozturk was also present, besides diplomatic staff from the consulates of Russia and Indonesia. Noted dental surgeon Dr Mohammed Altamash said on the occasion that the quality of food served in the hotel was second to none and the more than 25 dishes offered in Killay restaurant gave patrons a wide choice.

Actress Bin Chaudhri said the desserts offered in Killay restaurant were second to none. General Manager, Hotel Mehran, Rehan Peerzada, said the hotel ensured total comfort of its guests. He said the renovation of Killay restaurant and enhancing its buffet spread is part of their modernizing efforts. He said the hotel is a must visit place on people’s social calendar.

Manager Sales Yasir Ahmed said the hotel ensures the quality of food served in its restaurants is prepared under strict conditions. He added this is why the hotel sis popular among diplomats and the residents of Karachi.

Foreign diplomats Toshikazu Isomura Mohammed Atiqur Rahman Pakistan and Japan

