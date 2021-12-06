Cotton production in Punjab has increased 40pc YoY: Gardezi

LAHORE: Minister for Agriculture, Punjab Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has claimed that cotton production in Punjab has increased by 40% during the current financial year as compared to last year.

He said that Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has released cotton production data, according to which the country’s total production of Cotton has recorded an increase of 54.22 percent in the current season as compared to the previous season. 7.1million, 68,118 bales of cotton this year till December 01, whereas in the same period last year, 4.6 million, 48,118 bales of cotton came to the factories. He said that cotton in Punjab province has come in 3.6 million 79 thousand sixteen (3,679,016) bales whereas last year 2.6million 34 thousand 487(2,634,487) bales came in cotton factories.

Thus, the growth rate of Punjab province has recorded to increase in cotton production 39.65 percent during current year. Welcoming the increase in cotton production, Provincial Minister said that the farmers are happy with the increase in cotton production as compared to last three years.

The increase in cotton production was due to the farmer friendly policies of government, the staff of the agriculture department and farmers burnt their midnight oil to get this increase in cotton production this year, he added.

