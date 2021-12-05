ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,767
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,825
37224hr
0.82% positivity
Sindh
476,674
Punjab
443,453
Balochistan
33,506
Islamabad
107,887
KPK
180,316
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

West Indies captain Pollard out of Pakistan tour

AFP 05 Dec 2021

ST. JOHN'S: West Indies white ball captain Kieron Pollard was left out of the squad to tour Pakistan on Sunday after failing to recover from a hamstring injury he sustained during the recent T20 World Cup.

Cricket West Indies said Nicholas Pooran will lead the T20I side - he also captained them in the 4-1 win over Australia in St. Lucia earlier this year - with all-rounder Rovman Powell replacing Pollard as a player.

Shai Hope will captain the one-day international team for the first time with the experienced Devon Thomas coming into the squad.

Pollard, 34, will undergo rehabilitation work in Trinidad and will be reassessed in a few weeks ahead of the home tours against Ireland and England in January 2022.

The West Indies are due to play three T20Is and three ODIs at the Karachi National Stadium from December 13 to 22.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: play called off due to rain in Dhaka Test

The ODI series will be West Indies' fourth of 12 in the men's Cricket World Cup Super League in which the top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India.

West Indies currently lie in eighth position out of 13 teams and have the opportunity to move above Pakistan into seventh position.

ODI squad

Shai Hope (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

T20 squad

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

Schedule (all matches in Karachi)

December 13: 1st T20I

December 14: 2nd T20I

December 16: 3rd T20I

December 18: 1st ODI

December 20: 2nd ODI

December 22: 3rd ODI

Pakistan T20I West Indies ODI Pakistan tour Kieron Pollard

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

West Indies captain Pollard out of Pakistan tour

PM Imran to inaugurate Karachi's Green Line Bus on Dec 10: Asad Umar

Six more primary suspects arrested in Sialkot lynching case

PM Imran announces Tamgha-i-Shujaat for man who tried to save Priyantha Kumara

Human remains of Priyantha Kumara to be dispatched to Sri Lanka on Monday

US, West condemn reported 'summary killings' of ex-security forces

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: play called off due to rain in Dhaka Test

Moscow says US spy plane nearly caused mid-air 'catastrophe'

At least 14 civilians 'mistakenly killed' by Indian forces in remote northeast

FBR ready to revise downward values of immovable properties

Read more stories