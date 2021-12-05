Bangladesh vs Pakistan: play called off due to rain in Dhaka Test

DHAKA: Play on the second day in the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan was called off due to rain at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Only 6.2 overs of play were possible with a short resumption after lunch before the rain returned, with Pakistan reaching 188-2 after adding 27 from their overnight total.

Skipper Babar Azam was unbeaten on 71 alongside Azhar Ali on 52.