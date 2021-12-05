ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,767
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,825
37224hr
0.82% positivity
Sindh
476,674
Punjab
443,453
Balochistan
33,506
Islamabad
107,887
KPK
180,316
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: play called off due to rain in Dhaka Test

AFP Updated 05 Dec 2021

DHAKA: Play on the second day in the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan was called off due to rain at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Only 6.2 overs of play were possible with a short resumption after lunch before the rain returned, with Pakistan reaching 188-2 after adding 27 from their overnight total.

Skipper Babar Azam was unbeaten on 71 alongside Azhar Ali on 52.

Pakistan Babar Azam Bangladesh Dhaka Sher e Bangla National Stadium

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: play called off due to rain in Dhaka Test

Six more primary suspects arrested in Sialkot lynching case

All set for by-election in NA-133 today

US, West condemn reported 'summary killings' of ex-security forces

FBR ready to revise downward values of immovable properties

At least 14 civilians 'mistakenly killed' by Indian forces in remote northeast

Mansehra-Naran–Jalkhad Road: NHA board recommends revised PC-1 to CDWP

Cut in payment: Ogra’s directive irks oil & gas exploration, production companies

Moot of OIC FMs on Afghanistan on 19th: Qureshi

PM reiterates anti-corruption resolve

Read more stories