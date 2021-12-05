FBR chief informs envoy: Iranian vehicles’ movement restricted on NCOC’s direction

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed Friday informed Iranian ambassador in Pakistan that the movement of Iranian vehicles was restricted on the direction of the NCOC due to Covid pandemic.

Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Hosseini called on Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed at the FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters relating to cooperation on taxation and customs between Iran and Pakistan came under discussion.

Ambassador of Iran suggested increasing the effective working hours at Mand-Pishin border.

He further proposed that Iranian side was ready to increase border gate timings at Taftan-Mirjawa and expected the same action from Pakistan.

The chairman FBR endorsed the suggestion of the ambassador and informed that the FBR had already taken up the case with the Government of Balochistan to coordinate with Iranian authorities for increased opening and working hours of border crossing especially at Taftan-Mirjawa.

The visiting dignitary also highlighted that the movement of Iranian vehicles was restricted to Taftan, whereas, Pakistan vehicles were allowed inside Iran on TIR.

The chairman FBR clarified that the movement of Iranian vehicles was restricted on the direction of the NCOC due to Covid pandemic.

“FBR has already taken up the case with NCOC to review the above decision,” the chairman added.

The Iranian ambassador also pointed to lack of facilities for Iranian drivers at Taftan.

To this, the chairman assured that the director general, NLC will be requested to address this issue as soon as possible.

The visiting guest also apprised the chairman FBR about lack of infrastructure at Gabd and Mand border crossing points.

The chairman FBR informed the ambassador that the PC-I for Gabd/Mand was being prepared by the NLC, which will be followed by the FBR for early processing.

The chairman FBR also directed his team to write to the DG NLC for provision of storage capacity/tanks of LPG at Taftan as highlighted by Iranian ambassador during the meeting.

The visiting ambassador appreciated the pivotal role of the FBR as Pakistan’s premier revenue collection agency and commended its outstanding performance both in revenue collection and broadening of tax base.

The chairman FBR thanked the Iranian ambassador for visiting the FBR and assured him of his fullest cooperation in strengthening the trade ties between the two countries.

