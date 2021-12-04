ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,761
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,453
43124hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
476,494
Punjab
443,379
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,848
KPK
180,254
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

World's oldest Test cricketer Eileen Ash dies at 110

AFP Updated 04 Dec 2021

LONDON: Eileen Ash, the oldest-ever Test cricketer, has died at the age of 110, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Saturday.

Ash, a right-arm seam bowler, who made her Test debut against Australia in 1937, represented England seven times either side of World War II, retiring in 1949.

She worked with British intelligence during the war and played golf until the age of 98.

Ash was honoured by being chosen to ring the bell at Lord's before England Women's victory in the 2017 World Cup final.

ECB managing director of women's cricket Clare Connor said: "Our sport owes so much to its pioneers and Eileen was one of them. I am deeply sad to be saying goodbye to her today.

"(England captain) Heather (Knight) and I went to visit Eileen about six months before the 2017 Women's World Cup -- she was 105 at the time -- and it was one of the most remarkable experiences.

"Eileen taught Heather yoga, we played snooker, we drank cups of tea and we leafed through newspapers and scrapbooks celebrating Eileen's time as a player in the 1930s and 1940s.

"She regaled us with some amazing stories, including how she came to have her bat signed by Sir Donald Bradman at a French restaurant in Sydney in 1949."

England Wales Cricket Board Test cricketer Eileen Ash

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

World's oldest Test cricketer Eileen Ash dies at 110

SBP has received $3-billion deposit from Saudi Arabia, says Shaukat Tarin

Pakistan to host OIC moot on Afghanistan on December 19

Pakistan re-elected as OPCW member for another two years

Govt plans budget squeeze to win IMF funding approval

France, Europeans working to open joint mission in Afghanistan: Macron

Bitcoin falls by a fifth, cryptos see $1bn worth liquidated

Babar steadies Pakistan with unbeaten fifty against Bangladesh

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel claims record 10 wickets in an innings against India

FBR asks big retailers to integrate with PoS system by 10th

Refineries: Petroleum Div has shared info on deemed duty with CCoE

Read more stories