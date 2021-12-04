ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,761
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,453
43124hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
476,494
Punjab
443,379
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,848
KPK
180,254
Sports

Cummins will be 'fine' as Australia captain, says coach Langer

Reuters 04 Dec 2021

Australia coach Justin Langer has backed Pat Cummins to handle the workload in his new role as captain after becoming the first fast bowler to hold the post in more than 65 years, ahead of next week's start to the Ashes series against England.

Cummins will lead the team into the series opener at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday and, with former captain Steve Smith serving as deputy, the 28-year-old has enough support to be able to deal with the challenge, Langer said.

"England will be incredibly well prepared for us and we'll be incredibly well prepared for England," Langer told reporters on Saturday.

Australia's Cummins not interested in white-ball captaincy

"Pat will get all the golden nuggets (of data) and he's got a lot of support around him.

"Steve Smith's the formal vice captain, David Warner's got as good a cricket brain as is in the game. Alex Carey has been a captain before, he's behind the stumps. He's got his three best mates there, the bowlers, who will have a view on it.

"He'll be fine strategically I think. It will be just maintaining the balance with his bowling load and then captaining and all the other commitments that come with that. We'll keep an eye on that."

Cummins replaced Tim Paine as captain after the wicketkeeper was involved in a "sexting" scandal that prompted him to resign less than three weeks before the start of the series and take an indefinite mental health break.

Cummins named Australia Test captain as Paine takes break

He is the first fast bowler to hold the post since Ray Lindwall was captain for a single test in 1956.

Cummins "has got massive upside as a leader and a captain of Australian cricket," Langer said. "He's an outstanding person. As we know, he's an elite player, he's a world class player."

Langer's team will be seeking to defend the Ashes against an England side featuring Ben Stokes after the all-rounder travelled to Australia, having returned from injury and a mental health break.

Stokes famously led England to victory over the Australians in the third test at Headlingley with a virtuoso batting display. Langer said he is looking forward to seeing the 30-year-old in action.

"He's a great cricketer, there's no doubt about that," Langer said. "He's an unbelievable athlete, he's a great competitor and it's great for the game of cricket that Ben Stokes is playing Ashes cricket. We all love it.

"It's an Australian summer and it probably wouldn't be the same without the best players playing. It's really nice to see, hopefully his health's good and we welcome him out here because he's one of the superstars of the game."

Justin Langer Pat Cummins Tim Paine Australia coach

