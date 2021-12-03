ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.52%)
ASL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.15%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.88%)
BYCO 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.12%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.33%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-7.26%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.82%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.76%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.85%)
GGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.35%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
JSCL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.27%)
KAPCO 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.17%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.06%)
MDTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.3%)
NETSOL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-7.1%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.19%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.38%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.1%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.58%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.53%)
TRG 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-6.86%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.51%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By ▼ -269.99 (-5.78%)
BR30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -1340.29 (-7.12%)
KSE100 43,234 Decreased By ▼ -2134.99 (-4.71%)
KSE30 16,698 Decreased By ▼ -877.9 (-4.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,745
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,631
37724hr
0.85% positivity
Sindh
476,017
Punjab
443,240
Balochistan
33,488
Islamabad
107,765
KPK
180,146
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SAPM pledges steps to eradicate HIV/AIDS virus by 2030

Abdul Rasheed Azad 03 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Faisal Sultan has said that Pakistan was taking all necessary steps to deal with the HIV/AIDS virus and reiterated the country’s pledge to eradicate it by 2030.

While speaking at a conference organised by the Ministry of National Health Services, Common Management Unit (CMU) for AIDS, TB, and Malaria, on Thursday to commemorate the World AIDS Day, he said that as a part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on health, Pakistan in collaboration with the United Nations and other partner organisations, was making serious efforts to bring the ratio of new HIV/AIDS to zero level by 2030.

According to Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Pakistan has at least 200,000 HIV/AIDS cases, of which 32 percent are women and three percent children. The rest are key populations such as transgenders, intravenous drug users, and male and female sex workers. Out of 200,000 AIDS cases, 100,000 are in Punjab, 87,000 in Sindh, and 13,000 in the rest of Pakistan. According to officials, roughly 25,000 new cases have developed in 2020, amid a peak coronavirus pandemic.

The event was also attended by diplomats, representatives of United Nations Country Team (UNCT); UNAIDS and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM); Health, Population, Nutrition and Health Development Partners, Association of People Living with AIDS (APLHIV) and other community-based organizations working on HIV.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony Yuki Takemoto, UNAIDS Country Director to Pakistan and Afghanistan, said that HIV/AIDS still threatens the world including Pakistan.

She said that today, the country is off track from delivering on the shared commitment to end AIDS by 2030 not because of a lack of knowledge or tools to beat AIDS, but because of structural inequalities that obstruct proven solutions to HIV prevention and treatment.

Sharing his opinion, the UN Resident Coordinator, Pakistan, Julien Harneis, said that for the course corrections, we need to end AIDS as it will also protect Pakistan against future pandemics.

“We need a paradigm shift in health financing and invest in community-led, human rights-based, gender transformative responses, essential workers, equitable access to life-saving medicines, data systems that can detect inequalities, and rights-based approaches that address those inequalities,” he explained.

The World AIDS Day is marked across the world every year on December 2. The theme of this year’s World AIDS Day is “End inequalities. End AIDS. End Pandemics”. In Pakistan, this Day is commemorated in collaboration with United Nations agencies, governments and civil society to campaign around specific themes related to AIDS.

The theme reminds entire country’s collective efforts needed by national and provincial partners, support from international partners (UN, GFATM and other development partners), and the critical role of people living with HIV and other community-based organizations in the overall national HIV response.

Speaking in the ceremony, Asghar Satti, National Coordinator of Association of People Living with HIV and AIDS, stressed for HIV testing for ensuring that all people living with HIV can lead a healthy and productive life.

“Both AIDS and Covid-19 can be ended, and future pandemics can be prevented with strong political leadership, action and accountability,” he remarked.

The ceremony was followed by the handicraft stalls displayed by marginalised section of society and work by the joint UN team on aids in support of the HIV response in Pakistan and women’s economic empowerment in which handicrafts by women living with HIV were displayed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

UNITED NATIONS SAPM coronavirus pandemic Faisal Sultan UNAIDS

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

SAPM pledges steps to eradicate HIV/AIDS virus by 2030

DRP criteria relaxed: MFBs to extend relief to Covid-hit borrowers: SBP

Forex reserves down $275m

PSDP projects’ monitoring: Umar given briefing

LG polls in Punjab: Govt says EVMs will be used

Discos, NTDC and Gencos: Govt to change composition of boards

PALSP demands mechanism to benefit local steel units

PC asked to complete HEC bidding process

Cellular devices: PTA issues safety steps to limit radio frequency exposure

EU fines HSBC, Credit Suisse, others over ‘Sterling Lads’ forex cartel

Medical colleges: SC rejects pleas seeking admissions without MDCAT

Read more stories