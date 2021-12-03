Hamed Yaqoob posted as Secretary Finance

ISLAMABAD: Hamed Yaqoob Shaikh Additional Secretary (Incharge) Planning Development and Special Initiative has been posted as Secretary Finance and Yousuf Khan has been transferred to the Secretary Council of Common Interest (CCI).

Notifications issued by the Establishment Division read that Hameed Yaqoob , a BS-21 office if Pakistan Administrative Service presently posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge) Planning Development and Special Initative, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge) Finance Division with immediate effect until further orders.

Yousuf Khan, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), Finance Division, is transferred and posted as secretary of the Secretariat of Council of Common Interests (CCI), under section 10 of the Civil Service Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021