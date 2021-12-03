Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
03 Dec 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (December 2, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
477,618,224 314,019,414 16,251,756,200 10,314,315,567
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,218,013,212 (1,088,442,229) 129,570,983
Local Individuals 11,311,086,748 (9,700,821,812) 1,610,264,935
Local Corporates 5,873,901,007 (7,613,736,927) (1,739,835,918)
===============================================================================
