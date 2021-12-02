ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
NCOC likely to allow full capacity crowd during Pakistan-West Indies series

Syed Ahmed Updated 02 Dec 2021

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) is likely to approve the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) request to allow a full capacity crowd during the upcoming West Indies series.

“The chances of getting an approval for a 100 percent crowd capacity for the West Indies T20Is and ODIs are very high,” a PCB source told Business Recorder on Thursday.

However, only vaccinated people, including children above 12, will be allowed entry, the source said. The source further added that ticket holders would be required to present their CNICs (if above 18) and vaccination cards to enter the stadium.

ICC Test rankings: Shaheen Afridi breaks into top five for the first time

Pakistan is set to host West Indies for a limited-over series for the first time in three years. The Caribbean side, under the leadership of Kieron Pollard, will arrive in Pakistan on December 9 to play three T20Is and as many ODIs.

The tour will commence with the first T20I on December 13, and end with the final ODI on December 22. All the matches will be played at the National Stadium Karachi.

The tickets for the tour are expected to go on sale within the next few days. The tickets may cost between Rs200 to Rs1,000. The final prices will be disclosed later.

