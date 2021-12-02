ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
FCCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
GGGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.5%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
JSCL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.78%)
NETSOL 102.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.63%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.36%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.29%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.05%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (0.13%)
BR30 18,834 Increased By ▲ 159.86 (0.86%)
KSE100 45,369 Increased By ▲ 296.76 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,576 Increased By ▲ 146.24 (0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Tarin asks provinces to ensure availability of flour in market

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, has asked the provincial governments to ensure that all released wheat is being converted into flour and made available in market at government price.

The adviser was presiding over the weekly meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC), attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farruk Habib, Secretary Finance, Secretary Industries and Production, Secretary Food Security, Additional Secretary Commerce, Chairman TCP, MD Utility Stores Corporation, Commissioner ICT, provincial chief secretaries, chief statistician PBS, and other senior officers.

The NPMC reviewed the prices of daily-use commodities and essential food items in the country and the Secretary Finance briefed the meeting about the weekly SPI data of last week.

The secretary maintained that prices of essential commodities of tomatoes, onion, potatoes, chicken and sugar registered significant decline during the week as compared to the same period of last year

Wheat flour in Sindh: Tarin concerned at price differential

The secretary finance informed that prices are decreasing in the country and new stocks of sugar have started arriving in the market, which will further lower the prices.

The meeting observed that the increase in prices of edible oil in the global market has affected the local prices.

Wheat flour bags remained consistent at Rs1,100 per 20kg in Punjab, KP, and ICT, the meeting was informed, and daily release of wheat by all the provincial governments will further ease out wheat prices at national level.

The chief secretary Punjab apprised that sufficient stocks of wheat are available and being released accordingly.

The adviser asked the Ministry of Industries and Production for taking measures to control the prices of edible oil and adjust the rates according to the prices in the international market, especially when international prices are declining.

He further advised to make efforts for availability of strategic reserves of edible oil.

While reviewing the production of pulses in the country, it was informed that moong production has increased as compared to last year.

The meeting was also informed that fertilisers’ prices have also begun to decrease after taking administrative measures.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PBS NPMC Shaukat Tarin essential commodities wheat flour bags

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Tarin asks provinces to ensure availability of flour in market

Countrywide drive to administer booster jabs launched

ECC grants increase in OMCs’, petrol dealers’ margin

Immovable properties: FBR revises values upward

Imports reach $32.851bn mark: Jul-Nov trade deficit widens 68.6pc YoY

OECD cuts world growth forecast

Housing finance: SBP raises exposure limit to 25pc of mandatory targets

Corona vaccination campaign: Punjab govt launches 2nd phase

Poor Air Quality Index: LHC hints at a weeklong lockdown for schools, offices

Digital mode of payments: FBR extends deadline to year-end

Read more stories