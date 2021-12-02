DG says KDA to launch anti-encroachment operation

KARACHI: Karachi Development Authority Director General Asif Ali Memon Wednesday said that in the light of the Supreme Court orders, anti-encroachment operation will be launched with a better strategy to demolish illegal structures on KDA lands across the city and settle the playgrounds while in this regard pressure will not be accepted.

“We will go to great lengths to make the operation against encroachment successful. During his visit to Korangi Sector 36 and 36/A UC22, DG KDA directed the executive engineers to verify the illegal constructions on government lands in Korangi and to start the process of demolition on emergency basis by identifying the illegal constructions.

