ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
FCCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
GGGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.5%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
JSCL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.78%)
NETSOL 102.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.63%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.36%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.29%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.05%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (0.13%)
BR30 18,834 Increased By ▲ 159.86 (0.86%)
KSE100 45,369 Increased By ▲ 296.76 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,576 Increased By ▲ 146.24 (0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 183,709 tonnes of cargo comprising 100,338 tonnes of import cargo and 83,371 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 100,338 comprised of 57,856 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,614 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds, 6,018 tonnes of Wheat and 29,850 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 83,371 tonnes comprised of 26,981 tonnes of containerized cargo, 601 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,018 tonnes of Cement, 32,361 tonnes of Clinkers, 1,891 tonnes of Rice, 11,406 tonnes of Talc Powder and 6,113 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

Nearly 6191 containers comprising of 4131 containers import and 2060 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1569 of 20’s and 1201 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 80 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 671 of 20’s and 396 of 40’s loaded containers while 33 of 20’s and 282 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 06 ships, namely Kota Megah, Mol Genesis, Hyundai Colombo, SSL Brahmaputra, Liberty Passion and SG Pegasus have berth at Karachi Port.

Approximately 03 ships, namely Prague Express, Liberty Passion, Hyundai Colombo have sailed out from Karachi Port.

About 05 cargoes, namely Independent, Aruna ECE, GSL Valerie, Oocl Le Havre and LE Mans Express were expected to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, GWN-3, Leo and Xin Chang Shu left the port on Wednesday morning, while two more ships, Paula and Maersk Seletar are expected to sail from SSGC and QICT on today in the afternoon (.)

A cargo volume of 162,202 tonnes, comprising 107,963 tonnes imports cargo and 54,239 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,908 Containers (2,766 TEUs Imports and 2,142 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours (.)

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Daffodil, Maetiga and Glory Harvest carrying Mogas, Palm oil and LPG are expected to take berths at FOTCO, LCT and SSGC on Wednesday, 1st December, while two more container ships, Maersk Nile and CMA CGM Ivanhoe are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 2nd December-2021(.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Import Port Qasim Karachi Port export

