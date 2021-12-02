Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
02 Dec 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (December 1, 2021).
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
316,490,174 156,866,037 11,612,137,622 6,153,492,337
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,388,558,497 (1,656,912,870) (268,354,373)
Local Individuals 8,179,743,876 (8,471,849,962) (292,106,085)
Local Corporates 4,318,352,091 (3,757,891,631) 560,460,458
