ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
FCCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
GGGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.5%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
JSCL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.78%)
NETSOL 102.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.63%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.36%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.29%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.05%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (0.13%)
BR30 18,834 Increased By ▲ 159.86 (0.86%)
KSE100 45,369 Increased By ▲ 296.76 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,576 Increased By ▲ 146.24 (0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Palm oil firms, Omicron jitters keep prices near 8-week low

Reuters 01 Dec 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures gained on Wednesday on forecast of weak output, but prices lingered near an eight-week low hit in the previous session on worries that renewed lockdowns from the Omicron coronavirus variant may disrupt demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 16 ringgit, or 0.34%, to 4,688 ringgit ($1,111.43) a tonne.

Fundamentals are moving in bullish direction, but the market is reacting to uncertainties arising from the Omicron variant that has led movement of funds out of equities and commodities market, said Mohsin Mohammad, director at Selangor-based cooking oil exporter Sarafiah Natural Resources.

Palm oil giant FGV Holdings told Reuters that migrant workers could start arriving by end-March 2022 in Malaysia to ease a labour shortage and reverse a slump in output by the second quarter.

Palm hits three-week low on Omicron variant fears

However, investors are concerned that lockdowns due to Omicron might further delay the arrival of much-needed migrant workers.

Indian refiners have been reducing palm oil purchases and raising soybean oil and sunflower oil imports after a steep rally in the tropical oil reduced its discount to rivals, industry officials told Reuters.

Supporting prices, the Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association (SPPOMA) estimated November production fell 6.8% from the month before, traders said.

Oil prices rose more than 3% as major producers prepared to discuss how to respond to the threat of a hit to fuel demand from the Omicron variant.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1%, while its palm oil contract eased 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

