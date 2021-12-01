ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
FCCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
GGGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.5%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
JSCL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.78%)
NETSOL 102.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.63%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.36%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.29%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.05%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (0.13%)
BR30 18,834 Increased By ▲ 159.86 (0.86%)
KSE100 45,369 Increased By ▲ 296.76 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,576 Increased By ▲ 146.24 (0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Corporate sector: FBR extends deadline for digital mode of payments to Dec 31

  • Says decision made after taking notice of various representations filed by taxpayers
BR Web Desk Updated 01 Dec 2021

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) extended on Wednesday the deadline for digital payments by corporate sector to December 31, 2021.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 (hereinafter “the Ordinance") and taking cognizance of various representations filed by the taxpayers, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to extend the deadline for digital payments by Corporate Sector stipulated in Section 21(la) of the Ordinance up to December 31, 2021," stated the circular.

Effective from today: Unfazed FBR makes digital mode of payments mandatory

The business community and the corporate sector had been anxiously awaiting another extension for digital payments . They have also repeatedly asked the FBR to allow conventional modes of payments along with the mandatory condition of “digital mode of payment” for companies for at least a year.

The measure has also come under criticism from various quarters that states the move would only affect registered businesses. They suggested timings can be altered for traders and retailers to get ready.

Earlier, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) strongly recommended to immediately defer the policy of switching over to the digital mode of payments for four months as it was not possible for the business community to adopt it from November 1, 2021.

However, that deadline was extended as well.

Shift to digital mode of payments: FBR extends deadline to November 30

Pakistan Federal Board of Revenue digital mode of payment

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Corporate sector: FBR extends deadline for digital mode of payments to Dec 31

Govt has completed legislation to hold next election through EVMs: Rashid

Zahir's counsel seeks medical examination, says client suffering from severe mental ailment

US tightens travel rules as more countries secure borders to quell Omicron

Monthly basis: Pakistan’s exports hit record high of $2.9bn in November

Taliban urges US to release frozen funds in Doha talks

Three students shot dead, 8 people wounded at Michigan high school; 15-year-old arrested

Oil climbs over 2% ahead of OPEC meeting amid Omicron concerns

Ending ‘cheque system’ not possible: Shabbar

WHO warns against Omicron travel bans as nations shut borders

Read more stories