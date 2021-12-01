ANL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
ASL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
BYCO 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
FCCL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FNEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.74%)
GGGL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.46%)
GGL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 33.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.32%)
MLCF 37.27 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.25%)
NETSOL 103.48 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.29%)
PACE 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.77%)
PAEL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.47%)
POWER 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.99%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PTC 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 41.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
TRG 88.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.13%)
UNITY 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,665 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)
BR30 18,892 Increased By ▲ 217.41 (1.16%)
KSE100 45,260 Increased By ▲ 187.25 (0.42%)
KSE30 17,520 Increased By ▲ 90.04 (0.52%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban urges US to release frozen funds in Doha talks

  • Afghans also call for end to blacklists and sanctions
AFP 01 Dec 2021

DOHA: The Taliban renewed its call for the United States to release billions of dollars in frozen funds after two days of talks in Doha as aid-dependent Afghanistan grapples with economic crisis.

The Afghans also called for an end to blacklists and sanctions in meetings led by Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Tom West, the US special representative for Afghanistan.

It was the second round of talks between the two sides in Qatar since the US ended its 20-year occupation of Afghanistan and the hardline rapidly returned to power.

WB works to redirect frozen funds to Afghanistan

"The two delegations discussed political, economic, human, health, education and security issues as well as providing necessary banking and cash facilities," tweeted Afghan foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi.

"The Afghan delegation assured the US side of security and urged that Afghanistan's frozen money should be released unconditionally, blacklists and sanctions must end and human issues be separated from political ones."

Washington seized nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank. The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank also suspended activities in Afghanistan, withholding aid as well as $340 million in new reserves issued by the IMF in August.

Taliban asks EU for help with Afghanistan's airports

The Afghan economy has effectively collapsed, with civil servants unpaid for months and the treasury unable to pay for imports. The United Nations has warned that around 22 million people, more than half the population, will face an "acute" food shortage in the winter months.

Taliban government leader Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund is among those targeted by the US sanctions. The US side stood firm on the measures and said it was taking steps to get support to ordinary Afghans.

"The United States remains committed to ensuring that US sanctions do not limit the ability of Afghan civilians to receive humanitarian support from the US government and international community while denying assets to sanctioned entities and individuals," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

"The Department of the Treasury has issued general licences to support the continued flow of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and other activities that support basic human needs."

The US also urged the Taliban to provide access to education for women and girls across the country and "expressed deep concern regarding allegations of human rights abuses".

It reminded the Taliban of its commitment not to allow terrorist organisations to operate on its soil and to guarantee safe passage for US citizens from Afghanistan.

Taliban says Doha talks to open 'new chapter' with US

The Americans also called for the release of US citizen Mark Frerichs, who was kidnapped in Afghanistan in February last year.

The Taliban called the talks "positive" and said Muttaqi also met with the Japanese and German ambassadors to Afghanistan in Doha.

United States UNITED NATIONS Doha Ned Price Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund Abdul Qahar Balkhi Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban urges US to release frozen funds in Doha talks

Govt has completed legislation to hold next election through EVMs: Rashid

Levy of GST on subsidy given to Discos: FBR-PD row to land in ECC, again

Monthly basis: Pakistan’s exports hit record high of $2.9bn in November

Effective from today: Unfazed FBR makes digital mode of payments mandatory

Ending ‘cheque system’ not possible: Shabbar

Oil climbs over 2% ahead of OPEC meeting amid Omicron concerns

WHO warns against Omicron travel bans as nations shut borders

Saleem replaces Soomro as PC board chairman

Talks begin with Canadian firm to settle Reko Diq dispute

Read more stories