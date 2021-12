ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), on Tuesday, reduced LPG domestic cylinder price by Rs168.91 with effect from today (Wednesday). The revised price of LPG cylinder is reduced from Rs2,559.35 to Rs2,390.44 or seven percent for the month of December.

Per ton price of LPG climbed down to Rs202,579.84 from Rs216,894.16, which was November price or Rs14,314.32.

