Afghan regional peace: COAS emphasizes need for global convergence

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Staff Bahrain National Guard (BNG) Major General Sheikh Abdul Aziz Bin Saud Al Khalifa called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, matters of mutual interests, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields came under discussion during the meeting.

The COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long-term & multi-domain enduring relationship with Bahrain. Gen Bajwa emphasized that for regional peace and stability there is a need for global convergence on Afghanistan with coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.