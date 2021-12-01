PARTLY FACETIOUS: Monetary policy is not a detail

“We have yet to reach the communication technology of today.”

“Hey it’s expensive, and hey getting more expensive by the day…”

“Because of global supply side issues and the failure of the chip manufacturers to meet demand and…”

“What are you? Related to our Marie Antoinette and yes I mean the bearded Marie Antoinette who blames inflation, an indicator most relevant to the poor man and woman, on global issues and the 20 percent on Shaukat Tarin for what he terms administered prices courtesy the Fund and…”

“He is right you know.”

“Yes, but the 40 percent rise in prices due to the rupee-dollar parity and the discount rate, higher than any other regional country, leave alone our trading partners…”

“Right, the devil is in the detail.”

“Hey monetary policy is not a detail; it’s a prime contributor to inflation so a better quote would be details not passing on the buck must follow macro-policies.”

“Ha ha, I can see that won’t catch on in this land of ours. Anyway when I said the latest communication technology hasn’t reached Pakistan I was referring to the War of the Audios.”

“Indeed, and the Queen of the Audio (QoA) forgets that for each audio of an affidavit she releases the Kings and all the Horsemen have four damning audios against the QoA, and I am not even going to talk of the videos…”

“Who are you referring to as QoA?”

“The term was used generically, you know like the use of the generic word convict though The Khan and his team should realize that serial killers in the US sell their stories to the media for millions of dollars and movies are made on their life stories and……”

“Hmm, so who should play Nawaz Sharif and Zardari sahib and…”

“There was an old sit com in Pakistan by the name of alif noon and I would reckon Zardari sahib is alif and Nawaz Sharif noon and if the film industry ever does a biopic of The Khan I reckon it can be played by Hamza Ali Abbasi, his long-time supporter…”

“Oh and Jemima can be played by…by please no Pakistani actress looking awful with a blond hair piece…but The Khan’s second wife can be played by the second wife I guess, I mean she is in the media…”

“And the Third Wife?”

“That’s a tough one because I can’t imagine……”

“Hush.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021