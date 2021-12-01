Governor urges world community to support crisis-ridden Afghans

LAHORE: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan played an exemplary role in the Afghan peace process and the world community should also ensure unconditional support for the crisis-ridden people of Afghanistan.

This was stated by the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while addressing a reception given by Pakistan High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan during his visit to UK, says a message received here.

He maintained that present government is pursuing a policy of strengthening the institutions and practical steps are being taken in this regard. Cases have not been decided in Pakistani courts for years, but reform in persecution and police is the need of the hour, which must be given full attention.

