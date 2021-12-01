Body on Agri Transformation Plan: Dr Abid Suleri made national convener

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Member Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council and as national convener of the National Committee on Agriculture Transformation Plan.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Fakhar Imam, will be the chairman of the committee. Dr Suleri is the executive director of the SDPI.

The committee comprises various members including the federal secretaries of ministries of National Food Security and Research or nominee, Planning Development and Special Initiatives or nominee, Finance Division or nominee, Industries and Production or his nominee, chairman FBR or nominee, deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan to be nominated by the governor, all provincial chief secretaries or their nominees and all provincial agriculture ministers and their nominees.

The nominees are required to be from among the senior officials of the ministries, not less than grade-21.

According to the notification, the convener, in addition to performing required coordination for effective working of the NCC, shall also be responsible to undertake analysis of food security situation in the country by utilising the Food Security Dashboard being operated by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and present the same before the Committee from time to time.

