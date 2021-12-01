LHC orders WASA to confirm employment of 50 daily wagers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday disposed of 50 petitions of daily wagers of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) and directed the WASA to confirm the petitioners Haasnat Khan and others.

The petitioners sub engineers, water pump operators, sanitation workers and other through their counsel contended that they were working in the WASA for many years but the respondent authorities refused to confirm them as per the government policy. He said the WASA had confirmed thousand of daily wagers on the court direction but they were still waiting for confirmation.

