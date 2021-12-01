ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (0.1%)
BR30 18,674 Decreased By ▼ -129.79 (-0.69%)
KSE100 45,072 Decreased By ▼ -257.67 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,430 Decreased By ▼ -120.87 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s rapeseed output may jump on higher area

Reuters 01 Dec 2021

MUMBAI: India’s rapeseed and mustard output is likely to jump 16% to a record high in 2021/22 on conducive weather and as record high prices prompted farmers to expand area under the winter-sown oilseed, industry officials told Reuters.

A rise in rapeseed production could increase local edible oil supplies and limit India’s imports of palm oil, soyaoil and sunflower oil, which cost the country a record $15.7 billion a year ago.

India’s rapeseed and mustard production could rise above 10 million tonnes from 8.6 million tonnes a year ago as farmers in the northern states are switching to rapeseed from other crops, said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA).

Local rapeseed futures hit a record high of 8,850 rupees ($117.87) per 100 kg in October and have risen 38% so far in 2021, prompting farmers in the north-western state of Rajasthan, the biggest producer, to expand area.

Farmers have planted rapeseed and mustard on 7.18 million hectares so far this year, nearly 17% more than the normal area, farm ministry data showed.

The higher area will certainly lift rapeseed production above last year’s level, but the extent of rise would be determined by rainfall and cold weather in the next few months, said Govindbhai Patel, managing director of trading firm G.G. Patel & Nikhil Research Company.

India sunflower oil Soyaoil Oil Palm

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

India’s rapeseed output may jump on higher area

WB works to redirect frozen funds to Afghanistan

Stocks dive as Omicron worries push investors to safe havens

Nov CPI up 11.53pc YoY

Levy of GST on subsidy given to Discos: FBR-PD row to land in ECC, again

Effective from today: Unfazed FBR makes digital mode of payments mandatory

Bilawal censures govt for holding talks with TTP

LPG cylinder price reduced

Ending ‘cheque system’ not possible: Shabbar

Samba Bank: SNB, advisors allowed to undertake due-diligence

IHC asks Rana Shamim to submit reply with original affidavit

Read more stories