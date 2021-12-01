Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
01 Dec 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (November 30, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
485,424,618 255,905,932 39,747,103,543 21,885,111,631
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 8,575,764,969 (18,794,572,178) (10,218,807,208)
Local Individuals 18,598,728,476 (16,430,632,516) 2,168,095,961
Local Corporates 16,408,103,872 (8,357,392,624) 8,050,711,247
===============================================================================
