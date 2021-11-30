Use of Governor's House as venue for son's venture was 'poor judgement': President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi said on Tuesday that the choice of venue for the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Alvi Dental and an American company was “poor judgement.”

The President had supervised the signing of the agreement between his son Dr Awab Alvi and Bringing Smiles USA at the Sindh Governor's House on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the president said that the choice of venue “for the signing ceremony of an MOU between Dr Awab and his friend in my presence was a matter of poor judgment.”

In a previous tweet, President Alvi congratulated his son for “bringing in foreign investment” and wished for the “success of the collaboration.”

The move attracted criticism on social media, as people termed it a conflict of interest.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Ayesha Raza Farooq raised several questions about the event.

"Why is this signing off taking place at the Governor’s house? Why is the president of Pakistan promoting his family’s business? Isn’t this a violation of his oath? Conflict of interest?" she asked.

Journalist Asad Toor also questioned whether the president was using his position to benefit his family business.

On the other hand, Dr Awab Alvi came to his father’s rescue and explained that he had resigned from Alvi Dental when he assumed office in 2018.

“This venture is between me and my Pakistani US diaspora dentist-alumnus friend,” he said.